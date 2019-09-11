Tift County parent concerned with school bullying

By: Darran Todd | WALB News 10

September 11, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- A parent in Tift County says he’s had enough of bullying that has been targeting his 13-year-old daughter.

Joseph Pate says his daughter is in the 8th grade and has suffered from multiple occasions of bullying.

“The bullying started last year at the end of the school year. And it has been bullying that has been swept under the rugs many times,” Pate said.

Pate has two daughters in the Tift County School System.

He says they're allowing one them to be harmed.

He says there have been three incidents, including an incident on the school bus that happened back on August 9.

“A girl snatches her earring, pulling her hair while she was getting on the bus to come home,” Pate said.

According to a Tifton Police Department report, the child told police this caused her ear to bleed. The report indicates an officer saw a cut on her ear. It also indicates police contact was made with the other child involved, and the case was to be worked out amongst the two, with Pate planning to reach out to the school.

On August 27, Tifton Police arrested Pate at the Northeast Campus, and released him the same day.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Tift County schools responded by saying:

“Tift County Schools believes that the safety and security of all students and staff is of the utmost importance. Our administration at each school stands ready to address any situation as it occurs and to work with parents to handle incidents expeditiously.”

“Where are our leaders we are supposed to trust our children within Tift County? We are called the friendly city, and when you get to a point where you can’t trust your leaders to protect your children, and you sweeping it under the rug; we got a hidden agenda going on,” Pate said.