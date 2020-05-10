Tifton church sees growth amid pandemic

By: WALB News|Matthew Crumley



May 10, 2020

Reverend Todd Garner, the lead pastor of UGCLife in Tifton, is holding in-person services again as safely as possible. (Source: WALB)

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia church is seeing growth in their congregation amid the pandemic after launching an online campus.

“We have adjusted our services to make sure that we’re complying with the governor and our local city and county, the way we’re doing things right now, with the CDC and those things. We’ve got the six-foot rule that we’re abiding by. We have hand sanitizer. We’re making sure that it’s a touchless entrance when you’re coming through. Families of households are sitting together. So, it’s worked out well, and our people have been great about doing it and understanding where we are in this season that we’re in,” said Rev. Todd Garner.

Reverend Todd Garner, the lead pastor of UGCLife in Tifton, is holding in-person services again as safely as possible.

He is surprised at the increase in viewership of the church's services from across the nation after launching an online campus.

“It’s been amazing that we’ve seen such an increase in our viewership. You know, we just started about seven weeks ago. We had some clips, but now we’ve been able to see a lot of good things happen through that process. We’ve got people out in Seattle, Washington watching right now, to Maine, to Texas, just all over. And, they’re commenting on the service, they’re supporting the services that we’re doing. We’ve had people saved and lives changed, so it’s really been a good thing that we’ve seen. God’s really blessed. But the main thing is making sure that we’re staying connected with our own congregation and the people that are here,” said Garner.

He plans on moving forward following a step-by-step process.

“Making sure that we’re doing the great commission. Love God, love people. Making sure people are cared for, our communication is out there. Our outreach is just primary for us to be able to minister to our children of our community, our nurses, our teachers, the people that are there on a regular basis. So, it’s been an incredible thing. And then all of our people have stepped up. They’ve given. They’ve served. They’ve done everything to make sure from everywhere, from our hospitals to everything is taken care of. Our schools, our students, our outreach ministry, the elderly, whatever it may be. They’ve done a great job of stepping up and ministering to all those needs,” said Garner.

If you would like more information on UGCLife and how the church is serving others during the pandemic, you can head over to their website or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Gray TV. All rights reserved.