Tifton residents outraged over Rush Propst billboard

By: Darran Todd | WALB News 10

July 26, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- Residents in Tifton were outraged and confused that anyone would consider putting up a sign to hire Rush Propst to coach football at Tift County High School.

They say hiring Propst doesn’t represent Tift County in the best of light.

The sign was taken down not even a full 24 hours after its posting.

“I have seen a lot of things go on in this community in my time living here. As a representative of the city of Tifton; that probably is the most embarrassing thing I have seen," Wes Ehlers said.

City councilman Wes Ehlers shared this video on Facebook in response to the sign.

“I hope that whoever paid for the sign is not a resident of Tift County; because that is an embarrassment,” Ehlers said.

Although the banner has been removed, some asked why was it out up in the first place.

“I mean to me you know Tift County has always had a pretty good team over the years. I am a Tift County graduate myself. To me, it always kinda divides the community when you put up something like that. You always need to stand behind the coaches are players,” said Johnny Lowe, co-owner of Dirty South Kustoms.

The city councilman also wants the Tifton community to know," Good People do silly things sometimes. I would ask for the community to forgive and forget the billboard. Let’s take the support shown for this video and transfer it to support our Blue Devils on Friday Nights!"

We attempted to get a statement from the advertisement agency who put up the billboard, but they declined to comment.