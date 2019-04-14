Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters

By CBS Sports

April 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS) -- AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods has done it again. After an 11-year drought, golf's most polarizing and popular figure has won another major, outlasting a star-studded leaderboard on Sunday by posting a final round 70 to win the 2019 Masters. It's his first major win since the 2008 U.S. Open and 15th of his career.

Woods began the day T2 but two strokes off the leader, Francesco Molinari, who had been steady all week. Molinari led throughout much of the day, in fact, until a double-bogey on No. 15 opened a brief window for Tiger to pounce -- and pounce he did. Woods birdied the par-5 15th for the third time this week, then birdied the par-3 16th, coming within inches of an ace that would have all but ended the day. He walked up to No. 17 with a two-stroke lead on Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, and finished with a par followed by a bogey putt on No. 18 to clinch the victory.

Woods becomes a five-time Masters winner on Sunday, which stands alone as the second-most in the sport's history; only Jack Nicklaus, who won six, has more. It's his first win at Augusta since 2005, when he capped an incredible decade of dominance at the event in which he also won in 1997, 2000 and 2001.