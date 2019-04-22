Timber industry wants Georgia to branch out for future power

By: Associated Press

April 22, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Representatives of Georgia's timber industry want its byproducts to help power the state.

Industry officials recently asked the Georgia Public Service Commission to take steps that would ensure "biomass" is more broadly used by Georgia Power.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the plan involves branches and other scraps of wood - organic matter which could be turned into fuel.

Georgia Power's proposed update to long-range energy plans calls for more renewable energy, but doesn't specify biomass.

The newspaper reports that environmental groups have debated how clean the technology is. Forestry proponents acknowledge that biomass isn't the most affordable energy for consumers.