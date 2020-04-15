Timberlane Dance Academy continues dance classes online

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Timberlane Dance Academy closed its doors once Governor Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home order was issued. But, that's not stopping a local group of young performers.

The academy is using Zoom to connect with students, twirling to the music in the safety of their own living room, giving Kids, and their parents, a fun activity to do at home.

"Well their little worlds have been completely turned upside down and its nice to bring some normalcy to them and they get to see their dance teachers. We tell them every single class how much we love them and how much we miss them. Just seeing their faces makes it all worth it." Sarah Brown, owner of the Timberlane Dance Academy, said.

The academy is giving everyone enrolled in at least one class the opportunity to participate in all the academy's virtual classes.

