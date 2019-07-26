Timberwolves ready for "dog fight" week in and week out in 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When you think high school football powerhouses in Tallahassee, you don't typically thing of Chiles. But, the Timberwolves are hoping to change that perception in 2019.

Entering year three at the helm, head coach Kevin Pettis has one of the most experienced squads in the Big Bend.

Their biggest returner; senior quarterback Garrett Greene.

But, despite their weapons, Chiles will be put through the gauntlet this season, facing the likes of Florida High, Lincoln and Niceville, just to name a few.

As the 'Wolves enter 2019 with postseason aspirations, Pettis says they have to remember to take it one game at a time.

"You know, there's not an easy win on the schedule," he said at this week's 4QuartersOnline Media Day. "We have to go out there and fight tooth and nail every Friday night to get a W. So, we know that going in. We know that's our expectations. Can I see us winning it and all that, yeah I can see that. But that's not our expectations. Our expectations are every Friday night, we're going to be in a dog fight."