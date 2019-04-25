Time for timber mitigation after storm winding down

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewtiness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Agriculture estimated that 72-million tons of trees fell to the ground during Hurricane Michael. More than six months later, the recovery process is slow going and creating a major wildfire threat.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said part of the issue is a lack of adequate equipment to clear the timber off of the ground and that the time to be able to do it was winding down. It's something that residents of the Panhandle reiterated.

In Blountstown on Thursday, one forrester was working feverishly to clear his property.

"These guys will work six days a week," said landowner Will Leonard, who is a fourth-generation timber farmer. "They get here way before daylight and they work until dark."

Leonard was referring to his employees who were working the grounds to clear some of the catastrophic damage. He said it was a race against the clock.

"We are hoping we have two-to-three months left to salvage," he told reporter Katie Kaplan. "It gets to a point where it's no longer usable."

He said a wet spring that hindered the large machinery, the condition of the torn and broken logs and the amount of debris, had slowed progress down. Leonard said he was one of the lucky timber farmers who was able to salvage some of his product. He said he could only sell it for about a quarter of its regular price, but would use the revenue to replant some of the fields.

However, he said the fallen wood was drying out and would soon not be viable for the mills who purchase it. When that happens it will cost more to remove it than to leave the timber where it landed during the storm. This would be the case for most timber farms and properties in the area and would enhance the fire danger, he said.

Several miles away in Clarksville, a crew of Forest Rangers on loan from the Gainesville area were working hard to cut fire lines. The Florida Forest Service is working to clear access roads in case of a fire. The crews, however, said progress was also slow going there. It took them more than an hour to clear roughly 250 yards because of dense pockets of vegetation.

"Normally, we may come across a few logs laying side by side," said Eric Benton. "However, so many longs and branches entangled make it hard for the 'dozers."

Benton said their equipment was not quite fit for the job, but it was all they had to work with. The bulldozers were often stalled by large logs and a nearby foot crew has to be called by radio to use a chainsaw to cut it down. The issue makes the clearing effort tedious, but the crews know it could save lives in the near future. According to the FFS, 233 communities across 11 counties are at an elevated fire risk because of Hurricane Michael.

"People here are hurting. The fire danger is imminent and people here need help," said Leonard.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis announced an additional $6 million in hurricane relief funding. Fried then called for Congress to pass a disaster package when they return from recess on April 29.