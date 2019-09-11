Tip leads to arrest of man for possession of guns, drugs with intent to sell

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on charges of grand theft, firearm and drug possession following a joint effort with Big Bend Crime Stoppers through its Cease Fire Initiative.

Officials say a tip through the CFI led to the arrest of 24-year-old Devin Bragg.

LCSO says the tip alleged Bragg was in possession of a firearm while dealing illegal drugs.

Deputies say they were able to determine Bragg was at a home in the 1800 block of Robinson Road and, inside the residence, found four firearms (a handgun, two shotguns and a rifle) along with various drugs:

  • 73.8 grams of Xanax pills
  • 11.5 grams of Oxycodone pills
  • 98.8 grams of "Shrooms"
  • 8.3 grams of MDMA
  • 5.9 grams of cocaine
  • 7.7 grams of methamphetamine
  • 215.8 grams of cannabis
  • 23 vials of TCH
  • 12 packages of "Medicated THC Nerds

    Along with money.

    LCSO says the handgun had been reported stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department.

    Bragg has been taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and is facing charges of:

  • Grand theft of a firearm
  • Possession of altered firearm
  • Possession of Xanax with intent to sell
  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell
  • Trafficking in Oxycodone
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of controlled substance without a prescription

