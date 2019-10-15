Toddler dead after being run over in driveway

By: Associated Press

October 15, 2019

PAHOKEE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a toddler died after being run over in the driveway of a Florida home.

The Palm Beach Post reports that a car backed over 15-month-old Tremain Milian outside his Pahokee home Monday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a man was trying to pull out of the driveway when he felt a bump and then heard screaming. He got out of the car and found Tremain trapped under the car.

Officials say the boy was taken to a West Palm Beach hospital, where he died an hour later.

A crash report indicates the driver may have been under the influence either of drugs or alcohol, but he was not immediately charged with a crime.