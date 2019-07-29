Toddler found dead in van outside Florida day care

By: Associated Press

July 29, 2019

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) -- Officials say a 2-year-old child has been found dead inside a van outside a Florida day care.

News outlets report that the Broward Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a child Monday afternoon outside Ceressa's Learning and Activity Center in Oakland Park.

Investigators haven't identified the child or who was responsible for the children at the day care.

Outside temperatures reached 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) Monday in Oakland Park.

