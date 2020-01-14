Toddler rescued after parents’ car stolen from Texas gas station; 4 arrested

Deputies say the parents of a 1-year-old boy left him in a running car while they gambled inside a Texas gas station. Two men allegedly stole the car, and the toddler was later found shivering in a park 20 miles away.

The mugshots of Anthony Blue, Vincent Cannady, Kimberley Cook and Jabari Davis are shown in that order. Cannady and Davis are charged with auto theft and kidnapping. Blue and Cook are charged with child abandonment for allegedly leaving their 1-year-old son unattended. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Kimberley Cook and her boyfriend 29-year-old Anthony Blue left their 1-year-old asleep in a running, unlocked car in the parking lot of a Humble, Texas, gas station, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents walked back out 30 minutes later to check on the toddler, but the car, with the infant still inside, was gone.

Deputies say 19-year-old Vincent Cannady and 18-year-old Jabari Davis saw the car running and took off in it while Cook and Blue were inside playing 8-liner machines, which are a form of electronic gaming device.

Almost half an hour later and 20 miles away, a park ranger was closing MacGregor Park in Houston when he spotted what he thought was an animal. But it was the 1-year-old boy, shivering in his onesie.

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Deputies say he is in good condition.

"It's pretty chilly out here, and there's a lot of wild animals running around here. Things could have ended up differently had the park ranger not come by here and located the baby,” said Kerry Clopton with the Houston Police Department.

Shortly after the infant was rescued, police spotted the stolen car and, following a pursuit, arrested Cannady and Davis. It is believed the two suspects left the child in the park where he was found.

Cannady was charged with auto theft and kidnapping. Davis was charged with kidnapping, auto theft and felony evading.

The boy’s parents were charged with child abandonment for allegedly leaving him unattended.

