Toilet Tissue Bouquet goes viral amidst cornavirus TP shortages

By: Ivanhoe

March 18, 2020

Faster than you can say "double play," the toilet tissue bouquet has been born.

What started as a joke on Facebook for the owners of Blossom Events and Florists in Trumann, Arkansas has quickly become a viral sensation.

"Like I said, it was just for giggles," said David Faulkner. "You know, to bring some smiles to our community."

With the coronavirus pandemic foremost on everyone's mind, David and Bart Faulkner recognized the need for something people would smile about.

Judging from the nationwide reaction the TP bouquet has received, they're succeeding.

It even got a big thumps up from a caller in the Big Apple.

"Because in New York, she said it's very doom and gloom," said Bart Faulkner. "She said this is definitely making people smile up here."

Faulkner says people across the nation have asked about ordering a bouquet, but sales have been limited to local customers.

While the unique arrangement is making for a lot of snickering, the pair is seriously concerned about what the coronavirus is doing to their business, one that primarily depends on weddings.

"It's going to affect our business one way or another," said Bart Faulkner. "So, we're just trying to, right now, do like everybody and make the best of it."