Top stories on WCTV.TV in 2019

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:07 PM, Dec 31, 2019

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News
December 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is closing out the year with almost 34.5 million views on our website, and it's all thanks to you!

Here is a look back at the top stories of each month:

JANUARY:


Video shows toddler with hands up in front of officers with rifles during TPD arrest (54,883 views)

FEBRUARY:


Tallahassee shooting victim dies in front of daycare (39,835 views)

MARCH:


Cops: Naked Florida man prompts airport evacuation after claiming he planted a bomb (55,822 views)

APRIL:


8-year-old girl killed, boy injured when tree falls on Woodville home (27,821 views)

MAY:


Hundreds of bugs crawl from child’s backpack; Florida woman arrested (42,786 views)

JUNE:


FINAL: Florida State 5 - LSU 4 (80,983 views)

JULY:


Florida man charged with throwing son into ocean to ‘teach him how to swim’ (43,252 views)

AUGUST:


Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina (143,235 views)

SEPTEMBER:


Stabbing suspect sparked by potential job loss, called pastor before attacks (85,290 views)

OCTOBER:


Nestor now in post-tropical status, National Hurricane Center says (53,951 views)

NOVEMBER:


FSU Head Coaching Search: What We Know (51,364 views)

DECEMBER:


UPDATE: Second person dies after Coe Landing crash (36,784 views)

TOP STORY OF 2019:


WCTV wants to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to all of our viewers in the Big Bend and South Georgia area. We wish you all a happy and healthy new year!

 