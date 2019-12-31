Top stories on WCTV.TV in 2019

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News
December 31, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is closing out the year with almost 34.5 million views on our website, and it's all thanks to you!
Here is a look back at the top stories of each month:
JANUARY:
Video shows toddler with hands up in front of officers with rifles during TPD arrest (54,883 views)
FEBRUARY:
Tallahassee shooting victim dies in front of daycare (39,835 views)
MARCH:
Cops: Naked Florida man prompts airport evacuation after claiming he planted a bomb (55,822 views)
APRIL:
8-year-old girl killed, boy injured when tree falls on Woodville home (27,821 views)
MAY:
Hundreds of bugs crawl from child’s backpack; Florida woman arrested (42,786 views)
JUNE:
FINAL: Florida State 5 - LSU 4 (80,983 views)
JULY:
Florida man charged with throwing son into ocean to ‘teach him how to swim’ (43,252 views)
AUGUST:
Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina (143,235 views)
SEPTEMBER:
Stabbing suspect sparked by potential job loss, called pastor before attacks (85,290 views)
OCTOBER:
Nestor now in post-tropical status, National Hurricane Center says (53,951 views)
NOVEMBER:
FSU Head Coaching Search: What We Know (51,364 views)
DECEMBER:
UPDATE: Second person dies after Coe Landing crash (36,784 views)
TOP STORY OF 2019:
WCTV wants to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to all of our viewers in the Big Bend and South Georgia area. We wish you all a happy and healthy new year!