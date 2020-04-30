Tornado damages, destroys homes in Gadsden County

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Downed trees, limbs on the side of the road, and a few destroyed homes were a common visual along M & M Lane and Franklin Jones Road in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.

One of the destroyed homes from the Wednesday night tornado was on the dead end of Franklin Jones Road. Cassandra Gainer grew up in that home. It's vacant now, but her lives in a home next door Gainer was on the phone with her mom, who was home alone, as tornado warnings were issued and as the storm came to her street.

"She could feel the house rocking and shaking," Gainer said. "But she said she could feel the wind coming up under the floor of the house and it scared her real bad."

The current residence sustained roof damage along with a downed tree in the back yard.

The tornado, an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95 mph, traveled nearly a mile just northeast of Gretna according to the National Weather Service.

EF1 tornado was found in Gadsden County, FL from the storms on April 29. It was less than a mile long and was about 150 yards at its widest. Some minor structural damage was found along with uprooted and snapped trees. pic.twitter.com/AtB3IiVcF6 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 30, 2020

The tornado damaged roughly a dozen homes and destroyed at least three. Lashanna Butler's home lucky to not be one of them. Her home wasn't damaged, but as she took shelter in her hallway when warnings were issued.

"Like, is that a train coming through the yard?, Butler recalled as the storm moved by. "It was very, very, very scary."

Residents and county crews were cleaning up downed trees and placing them along side of the roads to be picked up by trucks. This tornado was one of several over recent weeks of multiple rounds of storm systems to move through the Southeast.