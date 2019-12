By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of our coverage area until 2 p.m. EST.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 2 PM EST pic.twitter.com/I6spUoqZqH — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 17, 2019

