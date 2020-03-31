Tornado watch issued for a portion of the Panhandle and South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center in conjunction with the Tallahassee National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a portion of our western viewing area. The watch will be in place until at least 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The counties impacted include: Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties in Florida. And Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole and Terrell counties in Georgia.

A slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather has been issued for South Georgia and the northern Big Bend. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) is forecasted for the Big Bend South of Tallahassee.

Storms will move into the region this afternoon and evening following a low pressure system moving across the southeast. The thunderstorms will develop along a cold front trailing behind the low. Threats with these storms include damaging wind gusts and large hail. However, isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out, especially for areas within the slight risk.

After the storms move through temperatures will be significantly cooler in the upper 70s for the next few days.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi until 4 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WdE9YgFZfx — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 31, 2020

