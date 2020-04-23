Tornadoes and damaging winds possible for Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Another day with a threat of severe weather is in place Thursday into Thursday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a level 3 (out of 5) threat of severe weather, with damaging winds and tornadoes being the greater threats.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Big Bend and South Georgia until 5 p.m.

Florida counties under the watch include Leon, Gadsden, Franklin, Liberty, Jefferson, Madison and Wakulla. Meanwhile, Colquitt, Berrien, Cook, Lowndes, Tift, Turner, Thomas, Irwin, Brooks, Worth and Lanier counties in Georgia are under the watch as well.

A storm system was moving through the Deep South Thursday morning and was already producing strong thunderstorms over southern Alabama.

Small-scale forecast models are hinting a line to move into the northwestern viewing area after 12 p.m. and inch through the rest of the Big Bend and South Georgia through the afternoon and evening.

Differences still remain with some of the guidance — including whether storms will stick around after midnight.

Be sure to have a way to receive warnings today. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather app will notify users if a watch or warning is in effect for their location.

