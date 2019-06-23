Tourist dies after being caught in a possible rip current near Bid-A-Wee

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded to a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico in the area of the Bid-A-Wee subdivision on Front Beach Road Sunday.

They say first responders located Jeffrey Simms, 59, from West Virginia unresponsive on the shore line.

Officers say witness said Simms was swimming in the gulf when he got caught in a possible rip current. They say he was brought to shore by bystanders.

According to the report, Simms was unresponsive and bystanders began CPR. Medical services responded and then took over life saving measures.

They say Simms was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Single red flags were flying at the time.