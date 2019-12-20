Holiday Tow Truck Parade wows students at Gretchen Everhart

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Santa Claus made an early stop in Tallahassee Friday.

Just for the day, he traded in his sleigh for a tow truck.

Santa and others rode in the annual Tow Truck Parade at Gretchen Everhart School Friday morning.

Members of the Tow Truck Association of Tallahassee realized how hard it can be for families to take children with significant disabilities to the Winter Festival Parade downtown. So, the tow truck operators dress up and decorate their trucks, and bring a festival to the school.

It's the highlight of the year for students like Tyler Woods.

"It's off the chain. I love it. Everybody's here. Even the first time it was the Grinch. You got the big trucks, you got the little trucks. You got this one, and this one never been here," he said.

Tyler was referring to the trolley by Tallahassee's StarMetro and Fleet Management. It won "Best in Show".

After the trucks made their rounds, Santa and Mrs. Claus passed out a gift to every student.

