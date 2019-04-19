Tracking local power outages

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Severe weather is causing power outages Friday across parts of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia.

As of 10:32 a.m. ET Friday, here are the outage numbers in our viewing area according to PowerOutage.us:

Georgia

Brooks: 256 customers

Colquitt: 46 customers

Cook: 11 customers

Decatur: 170 customers

Echols: 569 customers

Grady: 108 customers

Lanier: 106 customers

Lowndes: 38 customers

Miller 0 customers

Mitchell: 2 customers

Seminole: 0 customers

Thomas: 1,273 customers

Florida

Calhoun: 29 customers

Gadsden: 2,270 customers

Franklin: 900 customers

Jackson: 174 customers

Lafayette: 457 customers

Leon: 13,125 customers

Liberty: 149 customers

Madison: 1,638 customers

Suwannee: 817 customers

Taylor: 212 customers

Wakulla: 3,505

Below are links to the direct maps from each provider:

City of Tallahassee

Talquin Electric

Duke Energy

Georgia Power

Grady EMC

Mitchell EMC

City of Thomasville Utilities