Tracking local power outages

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 19, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Severe weather is causing power outages Friday across parts of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia.
As of 10:32 a.m. ET Friday, here are the outage numbers in our viewing area according to PowerOutage.us:
Georgia
Brooks: 256 customers
Colquitt: 46 customers
Cook: 11 customers
Decatur: 170 customers
Echols: 569 customers
Grady: 108 customers
Lanier: 106 customers
Lowndes: 38 customers
Miller 0 customers
Mitchell: 2 customers
Seminole: 0 customers
Thomas: 1,273 customers
Florida
Calhoun: 29 customers
Gadsden: 2,270 customers
Franklin: 900 customers
Jackson: 174 customers
Lafayette: 457 customers
Leon: 13,125 customers
Liberty: 149 customers
Madison: 1,638 customers
Suwannee: 817 customers
Taylor: 212 customers
Wakulla: 3,505
