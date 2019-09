By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - A tractor trailer has caught fire near the 194 mile marker on Interstate 10 Eastbound.

According to a Facebook post from the Tallahassee Fire Department, fire stations eight and ten along with tanker one are on the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story on air and online as more information becomes available.