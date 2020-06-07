Traffic Alert: Flash Flood closes US 41 south in Lowndes County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is reporting a flash flood on U.S. 41 south in Lowndes County. According to the storm report, water is rushing over the roadway one mile south of Lake Park.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route to avoid the flash flood.

According to ready.gov, "just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away."

