Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes on I-10

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 7, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is actively working multiple crash scenes along I-10. Below is a list of those crash scenes with updated traffic speeds.
Current crash scenes (updated: 11:46 a.m.)
- I-10 EB at mile marker 277. Traffic: Minor backup
- I-10 EB at mile marker 203. Traffic: Moderate backup
- I-10 EB at mile marker 185. Traffic: No backup
- I-10 EB at mile marker 240 (Greenville). Traffic: Minor Backup
- I-10 EB at mile marker 250 (Madison). Traffic: Moderate backup
