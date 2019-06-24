Traffic pacing on I-75 to begin Monday in Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 24, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Drivers in South Georgia may need to be prepared to hit the brakes on I-75 on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be 'pacing' traffic on I-75 Monday night near exit 22 in Lowndes County. That means traffic will be temporarily stopped so that crews can install new bridge beams on the exit overpass.

The work is expected to begin around 10:00pm Monday on the northbound lanes. It's expected to take several hours.

The same work will then take place on the southbound lanes overnight on Wednesday.