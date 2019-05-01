Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on drug, weapon possession charges

By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old on charges of drug and weapon possession after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

TPD says on Tuesday, officials were conducting proactive patrol to address citizen complaints of criminal activity in the Bond Community.

According to officers, around 5:40 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation near Holton Street and Okaloosa Street.

Authorities say during the stop, they made contact with the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Ja'Kobe Thompson, and located a 9mm handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Officials say Thompson was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of carrying a concealed firearm while unlicensed, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus