Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on drug, weapon possession charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old on charges of drug and weapon possession after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

TPD says on Tuesday, officials were conducting proactive patrol to address citizen complaints of criminal activity in the Bond Community.

According to officers, around 5:40 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation near Holton Street and Okaloosa Street.

Authorities say during the stop, they made contact with the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Ja'Kobe Thompson, and located a 9mm handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Officials say Thompson was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of carrying a concealed firearm while unlicensed, possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

