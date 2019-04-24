Train collides with semi-truck in Hamilton County

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led up to a crash involving a train and a semi-truck last night in Hamilton County.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of US Highway 41 and SE 69th Blvd.

According to FHP, a driver in a semi-truck was driving northbound and attempted to make a right turn onto SE 69th Blvd as the train was approaching, also traveling northbound. The train struck the side of the truck's trailer, causing the semi to overturn onto the north shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

The crash report does not list any charges.

