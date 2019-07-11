Training underway for Gadsden County Guardians

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County is preparing for the upcoming school year by the putting safety first. Come the first day of school, there will be armed personnel in every school in the district.

Training is underway for those participating in the state's Guardian Program in the county, a program which allows personnel to provide armed security at schools across the state.

On Thursday, Gadsden County participants took the the gun range for the first time.

12 people were trained by the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office. These aren't teachers, but community members who want to help keep schools safe.

The training spans 17 days and, after completing the sessions, if a person is chosen, they'll be a paid employee of the Gadsden County School District.

Armed guardians or law enforcement officers will be at every school starting August 14.