Tram Road residents protest transmission power line project

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A frustrated crowd attended Wednesday night's Tallahassee City Commission meeting, made up of Leon County residents living on Tram Road.

The residents are upset about a proposed transmission power line by NextEra and GulfPower, 161 kilovaults along 14 miles of City-owned lines.

Mayor John Dailey recused himself from discussion about the project due to his wife's business interests.

Residents are concerned about the large concrete poles not only ruining the quiet neighborhood aesthetic and property values, but also the costs to the environment.

One neighbor told WCTV off camera that if a 90-foot pole went up on his side of the street, he'd lose his home, which he retired to.

When traveling on Tram Road, drivers will see a large number of signs protesting the project.

Those were organized by Jerry Deloney and his wife Cathe. They have also held at least five meetings in their home for homeowners.

They too chose to retire to their home on Tram Road.

"I'm a big fisherman; that lake out there is part of the Hidden Lakes Community," said Jerry Deloney. "We're six miles from Tallahassee, six miles from Capital Circle, in the quiet zone."

Jerry Deloney and his wife Cathe said they believe the concrete may deteriorate over time, and that the grout needed to hold up the poles could get into ground water in the area. They're specifically worried about the Wakulla Springs area.

"We have a lot of tourists that come to see the waterways that are here, it would be nice if they were clean and safe. we have bike trails that people come out and use," said Carole Deloney. "So no, they [the power lines] don't belong here."

The Deloneys also said they are upset about the wide easements needed.

Mayor Pro Tem and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson also wants the route changed.

"We're proposing a brand new southeast park on Tram Road as well," said Richardson.

He went on to say, he is concerned about NextEra's handling of the project before last night's meeting.

"So much had gone on out of the sunshine if you will," said Richardson. "Lots of contact with neighbors in the area, surveying and work that had already been done before they even came to the city and we knew what the exact details of the project were."

Commissioner Richardson said he is not against the entire project, but rather this route.

"We know the damage that has been caused by hurricanes and storms in the area knocking down utility poles," said Richardson. "This would harden that infrastructure by putting utility poles 17 feet into the ground along that utility route."

However, Tram Road is a dealbreaker for him.

"Whatever comes back to us cannot include the Tram Road route if I'm going to support it," said Richardson.

He said if the City, Leon County, and NextEra can agree on a route, the City would want to partner with the power company.

Cathe Deloney hopes the company can find an alternate route.

"Can't they just stay on I-10?" she asked

Commissioners ordered the City Manager to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to discuss the project further, and bring it back to Commissioners at a later date.

Gordon Paulus with NextEra energy wrote in an e-mail statement, "We appreciate continued dialogue with the city as we work together. The new transmission line will enhance the reliability and resiliency of electric service and build on Gulf Power’s overall strategy to deliver cleaner energy while lowering costs for our customers."