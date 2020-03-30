Traveling couple shares their experience at Florida-Alabama border checkpoint

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 29, 2020

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A checkpoint at the Florida-Alabama border is a new initiative made by Governor DeSantis to try to contain the coronavirus. The goal is to limit the number of people coming from hot spots around the country, including Louisiana and New York.

One couple went through the checkpoint while traveling to their new home.

The Burns stopped at a rest stop in Leon County, and they say they were aware of the checkpoint, but the uncertainty of whether or not they would get through made it a little daunting.

The couple is traveling from Mississippi to move into their new home in Volusia County, which they bought prior to the outbreak. After they sold their house, it was finally time to move.

They say the checkpoint is at a truck weigh-in station right before the Florida border and the cars are separated into two lanes.

Because they’re moving, the two drove separate cars but were both asked similar questions about why they were traveling and if they were coming from any of the hot spot areas like Louisiana.

They tell WCTV it was intimidating seeing all the guards at first, but it also made them feel safe.

“I liked it again, I liked that extra precaution," said Ann Burns.

She said she likes the initiative that Gov. DeSantis is taking and thinks more should be done.

“The only way that they’re going be able to contain it is it to just say, really hunker down," said Burns. "Give me 10 days, 14 days. Give us 14 days and I think a lot of people would abide by that.”

The checkpoint was a little more extensive for those traveling from New York or Louisiana. They were required to fill out paperwork about their health and recent travel before a decision was made regarding their entrance into the Florida border.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.