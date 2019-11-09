Travis runs for two scores, Noles win first road game, 38-31

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State won their first road game of the 2019 campaign and move to 3-0 all-time with Odell Haggins as acting head coach as FSU defeated Boston College, 38-31, Saturday afternoon.

FSU saw a near-heroic effort from quarterback Travis Jay, who took his first ever snap as a Seminole and ran it for a touchdown from 26 yards out in the third quarter to give Florida State their first lead of the game at 17-14.

The Seminoles added second-half touchdowns from Cam Akers (a 13-yard rush which made it 24-14), DJ Matthews (a 60-yard pitch-and-catch from starting quarterback James Blackman) and the second touchdown from Travis, who rushed for a 66-yard score with 1:03 left to play in regulation to all but put the game out of reach.

BC made it a one-score game when Dennis Grosel connected with Kobay White for a 20-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the game, to bring the Eagles within 38-31, but FSU recovered the onside kick to seal the deal.

The day couldn't have started any worse for the FSU defense, as the running back duo of AJ Dillon and David Bailey torched the Noles' defense in the game's opening drive for 41 combined yards of the 75 yards on the opening drive, as the Eagles put seven on the board just 5:38 into the game on the first connection between Grosel and White, this one from 17 yards out, to make it 7-0 early.

FSU answered with a field goal on their opening offensive series of the game and held the BC rushing attack in check for the remainder of the half, until the Eagles scored their second touchdown of the day, an 11-yard rush by Bailey, which gave BC a 14-3 lead.

Tamorrion Terry took the first touchdown to the house of the game for Florida State, from 74-yards out, as the Noles made it a 14-10 game at the halftime break.

As a team, FSU outgained the Eagles in total yardage, 524-508, with a 346 passing-yard performance from James Blackman, who completed 18 of his 26 pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns.

Travis led the Noles in rushing with his two long runs, totaling 94 yards on just three rushes.

The Eagles posted a quiet 281 rushing yards against the Noles, who were held very much in check after the opening drive. AJ Dillon finished with 165 yards on 40 rushes.

Tamorrion Terry posted a career day for FSU, totaling 156 yards on seven catches and a touchdown.

FSU now sits at 5-5 overall this season and 4-4 in conference play.

They will next face Alabama State on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium.