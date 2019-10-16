Woodville Volunteer Fire Department treasurer stole more than $10,000, LCSO says

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested the treasurer of the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department for grand theft totaling more than $10,000.

Members of the department put in a report to LCSO about the stolen money when they discovered it was missing from their account in September.

During the investigation, members of the department told LCSO detectives they discovered the treasurer had been writing checks to herself without department approval. These checks totaled more than $4,000.

Investigators also determined the treasurer never deposited the more than $1,000 collected from a "Boot Drive" on September 14 into the department account.

The department also found several unauthorized credit card charges from the treasurer on her department credit card.

LCSO says the treasurer also admitted to accidentally damaging her department-issued laptop, then throwing it away, instead of telling the department it needed to be fixed.

The computer and the software cost the department about $500.

The treasurer faces the following charges:



Deposit with intent to defraud (11 counts)



Bank fraud



Grand theft over $10,000

