By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A tree is blocking a lane of I-10 East at mile marker 222 in Jefferson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic map.

The Florida 511 online map also says as of 8:27 a.m., the right lane is blocked near that mile marker.

Troopers first arrived at the scene around 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.