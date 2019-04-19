Tree damages home in Woodville

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – In Woodville, Friday morning a home experienced major damage after a tree fell through the roof, destroying the homes front porch.

The home, now barely visible after the violent winds, blew down a nearby tree onto the roof, completely covering the entrance and front of the home.

For Barbara Faircloth, the homeowner, coming to visit the house was a sight she never expected to see.

"It's frightening to know that the storms are bad enough with just the winds, without a tornado or anything like that to cause damage like this and to potentially hurt people," she said.

Luckily, the renters of the home were not present. Faircloth states that they were devastated but were fortunate to have had family to stay with.

Kevin Peters of the Leon County Emergency Management team mentions that any home, regardless of shape, size or build, can be at risk for potential damage, when winds are blowing harder than normal.

Peters asks residents, that in emergency situations, to always expect the unexpected.

"Whether it's severe weather or hurricanes, or even wildfires, be prepared well in advance, is always going to be your best option. Taking the time before a disaster or emergency happens, to think about what you are going to do in advance, where you are going to go to stay safe, and what can be done to get through the emergency situation is always the key to survival," expresses Peters.

And although an uphill battle to recover and rebuild, Faircloth is just happy that everyone was safe. However her thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the little girl from Woodville.

"Praying and thinking of the people who had lives lost in this and hope the community, and I am sure, this community is very good and will reach out to those people and do what they can to help them," she said.

For now, Faircloth and her husband will continue to do what they can to pick up limbs and branches, until they can get the necessary help and resources to remove the tree from the home.

