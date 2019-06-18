Trial continues for suspect in Moultrie quintuple murder

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The trial of a Colquitt County man accused of murdering five friends and attempting to conceal their deaths with a house fire began on Monday.

Investigators who processed the scene in May of 2016 say Jeffrey Peacock fatally shot and killed five people inside the home on Rossman Dairy Road in Moultrie. The victims were Jordan Croft, Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, and Reid Williams.

Peacock agreed to a bench trial, where the judge will replace a jury. The agreement was part of an exchange to drop the death penalty against him.

Monday, the state brought in ten people to the stand.

Witness testimonies came from neighbors, 911 callers, and investigators with GBI and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

From 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., witnesses shed light on new details within the timeframe of the incident.

Investigators touched on initial interviews with Peacock, several origins of fire found within the house, and DNA samples found on items that were tested by GBI.

Tuesday marks day two of the murder trial, that's expected to take several days.

As of noon, the state brought in five more witnesses. Two of those were close friends and some of the last people to see the victims before the fire.

WCTV's Noelani Mathews is present in the courtroom during the trial, and will continue to provide updates throughout the week.

