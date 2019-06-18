Trial date set for Markel murder suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A judge has set a trial date for the two defendants in the high-profile Dan Markel murder case.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are set to go on trial September 23rd. Both were in court Tuesday.

The two are accused in the July 2014 murder-for-hire plot against the Florida State University law professor.

Prosecutors allege Garcia shot and killed Markel as he pulled into the garage of his Betton Hills home. Magbanua is accused of coordinating the hit.

The state attorney's office says the murder was carried out at the request of Markel's in-laws, who wanted his ex-wife and the couple's children to move back to South Florida after a messy divorce.

Markel's ex-wife Wendi Adelson and her family have not been charged and, through a lawyer, have proclaimed their innocence.

Prosecutors estimate the trial of Garcia and Magbanua will take three weeks. Defense attorneys estimate the trial could take four to six weeks.