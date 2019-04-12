Former FAMU coaches heading to trial in contract dispute

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two former Florida A&M University coaches will now have their day in court for similar breach-of-contract lawsuits filed against the university.

An appeals court will hear the cases of Clemon Johnson and Earl Holmes.

Both former coaches say they had guaranteed four-year contracts but claim FAMU violated those pacts by firing them both before the contracts ended.

Holmes says FAMU owes him $400,000. Johnson is asking for $150,000.

FAMU contends that the university followed protocol in the decision to fire both coaches.

The Holmes case is set to go to trial October 28, while Johnson's case is set for November 25.

