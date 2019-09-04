Markel case still on track for trial later this month

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The upcoming trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua is still on track for September 23 in a Leon County courtroom.

The two are accused in the July 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Attorneys for both Garcia and Magbanua, as well as for the state, told the judge Wednesday they are ready for trial.

The state announced a new witness late Tuesday. The defense wants to block her testimony. The judge said he’d decide that during the trial.

There will be one more hearing before trial to address any last minute motions.

The clerk’s office has already sent out summons to 750 potential jurors in the case.

