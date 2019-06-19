Trial for suspect in Moultrie quintuple murder enters third day

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 19, 2019

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Wednesday, more than 70 people packed into a Colquitt County courtroom for day three of a quintuple murder from May of 2016.

Starting around 9:30 a.m., the state brought in their first witness, veterinarian pathologist Dr. Moges Woldemariam.

The expert conducted the necropsy on all three dogs found dead in the fire. Taking the stand, Dr. Woldemariam used a series of photos taken from his analysis to show one of the pets died from the crushing of it's skull and brain before the fire. The other two pets showed smoke inhalation as the cause of death.

The second state witness brought in was the GBI forensic biologist, Rachel Duke, who conducted the DNA analysis of several items recovered from the fire. She also examined and tested the clothing Peacock was pictured wearing the morning before the fire.

The DNA of Alicia, Jones, Jordan, and Reid were matched to blood stains cut from items, such as clothing and bedding.

Duke stated she matched blood stains on Peacock's shorts to Alicia and Jones. A non-human blood was also found on the piece of clothing.

In cross examination, Peacock's attorneys questioned the software analyzing the blood and DNA. They also challenged the non-human blood and said Peacock was an avid hunter.

The two witnesses finished around noon and the judge called for an hour lunch break.

The next state witness will resume at 1:30 p.m.

