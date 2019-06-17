Trial begins for So. Georgia man accused of killing five

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The trial is underway for Jeffrey Peacock, the Colquitt county man accused of shooting and killing five of his friends before setting their house on fire to try to cover up the crime.

Peacock has agreed to a bench trial. Evidence is being heard by Superior Court Judge James Hardy, who alone will decide Peacock’s guilt or innocence.

He faces five counts of malice murder along with aggravated animal cruelty and gun charges.

The five victims, Jordan Croft, Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, and Reid Williams, were found dead in May 2016 in the rubble of the home on Rossman Dairy Road in Moultrie.

.

Investigators say Peacock shot each of them in the head, then set the house on fire.

Peacock will not face the death penalty, but faces life in prison with or without parole if convicted.

Stay with WCTV for updates on the Peacock trial.