Trial underway in 2017 murder of Tallahassee teen

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Testimony is now underway in the murder trial of Gerald Daniel.

He’s accused of killing Antonio Randolph in October 2017. A passer by found Randolph’s body in the street near Glenda Drive and Pepper Drive. Officers on scene testified he’d been shot in the head.

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan contends Daniel confessed to the killing in an interview at the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters later that same day.

Prosecutors say police investigators found bullets and bloody rags as well as a suitcase full of drugs in Daniel’s apartment. Prosecutors say they also found blood stains in his girlfriend’s car hidden beneath a seat cover. Prosecutors say they intend to call a DNA analyst from FDLE to prove the car seat and the rags both had Randolph’s blood on them.

Defense attorney Nathan Prince told the jury Daniel may be guilty of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact for trying to clean out the car and trying to flush bullets down the toilet, but says that doesn’t mean he’s guilty of murder.

Defense attorneys say Daniel and Randolph were friends on their way to a party. Defense attorneys suggested another man in the car may have killed Randolph, claiming he tried to rob Randolph and shot him from the backseat.

Prince says Daniel confessed to the shooting because he didn’t want to snitch on anyone and didn’t want his girlfriend to get in any trouble.

Prince says Daniel will take the stand to explain what happened.

So far witnesses on the stand include two police officers and Randolph’s mother. She testified she spoke to her son shortly after midnight that night and was expecting him home shortly.

She testified that when she woke up in the middle of the night and he wasn’t home, his girlfriend called his cell phone but it went straight to voice mail.

