Trial underway in 2018 Bicycle Road party death

February 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Testimony has begun in the murder trial of Jeterius Williams. He’s accused of killing Harold James Smith during a party on Bicycle Road back in September 2018.

Williams is facing second degree murder charges.

Jurors have been sworn in and attorneys are about to start their opening statements.

Jurors will have to decide whether a deadly shooting outside a birthday party was murder or self defense.

“Not one, not two, but at least three gunshots were fired at Harold Smith,” prosecutors told the jury as opening statements began in the murder trial of Jeterius Williams.

It all started at a birthday cookout on September 15, 2018. Prosecutors says Smith’s sister had gotten into an argument and had been asked to leave multiple times.

Prosecutors told the jury Williams “came speeding down the road with intention, with purpose.”

Prosecutors say Williams confronted Brittany Smith and punched her in the face.

Prosecutors say after she left, her brother Harold Smith went to the house. Prosecutors claimed Smith put his hands up to defend himself, expecting a fist fight, but was shot multiple times instead.

“On September 15, 2018, he was murdered,” the prosecutor told the jury.

