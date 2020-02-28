Triple R Horse Rescue hosts annual fundraiser Saturday

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Triple R Horse Rescue is giving second chances to four hooves.

The non-profit organization will host its ninth annual Have a Heart for Horses fundraiser on Saturday. The money raised goes towards helping to save lives across North Florida and South Georgia.

One of those lives is Miss Priss. She first came to Triple R Horse Rescue in April of 2018. She was 10 months pregnant.

Little did volunteers and fosters know that not only would she bring her own life in to this world, but she would also be the one to save another.

Just a few months after giving birth, the rescue received another unexpected call for a horse in need of help.

"The momma mare had died and there was a three week old foal," said foster and Triple R Adoption Coordinator Beth White. "They were concerned, she would have died."

Rescue volunteers named her Hope. She arrived scared and starving, having been living in a broken down shed. Hope wasn't taking to a bottle, and without a mother she had no way to feed. Volunteers didn't know what to do.

With Miss Priss weaning off her own baby, they looked to the mare to step in.

After two days of near constant care and coaxing, a miracle happened.

"Everybody said it can't be done. It's very rare," White said. "She let her nurse. She was her mother and Hope was her baby. It was just indescribable."

Hope is now thriving with another foster, who expect her to be up for adoption later this year.

But Hope and Miss Priss are just two of the nearly 300 horses Triple R Rescue has saved. Rescue volunteers said the need is still growing.

"You see a lot of people can't afford it and they stop feeding their horses, and the horses go downhill, and they call out for help," said Board President Linda Bruns. "And it's hard, and I can understand."

The organization started in 2009 with about five horses. Right now, they're taking care of nearly two dozen.

Bruns said that number doesn't take in to account the horses they help with feed and monetary donations for struggling owners, especially after Hurricane Michael.

The Have a Heart for Horses fundraiser allows the rescue to continue helping horses, giving them new life and 'hope,' just like Miss Priss.

"I got to experience a life that would have otherwise not been, except for [Miss Priss,]" White said. "She truly is a treasure."

The fundraiser will be held at Lewiswood Farm beginning Saturday at 5:00pm. There will be dinner, a silent auction as well as a performance by Tobacco Road.

The rescue is in need of volunteers and fosters. Those interested can contact the organization.

