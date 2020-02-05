Trooper killed in Martin County, I-95 shutdown in both directions

By: WFLX Fox 29

February 5, 2020

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLX) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed on Wednesday in Martin County due to a "felonious act."

It comes as all lanes of I-95 are shut down in both directions in Martin County because of an officer-involved shooting, authorities say.

Joseph Bullock was identified as the FHP trooper killed Wednesday afternoon on I-95 in Martin County.

OCSO posted this message on Facebook around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, but then deleted the post roughly one hour later:

"The members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our condolences to our sister agency, the Florida Highway Patrol. Sadly they lost a trooper earlier today in Martin County due to a felonious act."

Around 2:30 p.m, the West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted this:

"We are devastated. Our hearts are with our brothers & sisters of the Florida Highway Patrol."

We are devastated. Our hearts are with our brothers & sisters of the Florida Highway Patrol. — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 5, 2020

The Florida Atlantic University Police Department also tweeted its condolences:

"The men and women of the FAU Police Department send our thoughts and prayers to the Florida Highway Patrol family."

The men and women of the FAU Police Department send our thoughts and prayers to the Florida Highway Patrol family. pic.twitter.com/pY2DXqvpXc — FAU Police (@FAUPD) February 5, 2020

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said I-95 will be closed for hours at mile marker 107, which is between Kanner Highway (mile marker 101) and Martin Highway (mile marker 110).

Traffic is stopped in the north and southbound lanes due to a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

Drivers are experiencing major delays in both directions.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to exit at Indiantown Road and get onto the Florida Turnpike. Once on the Turnpike, you can exit at mile marker 152, State Road 70, to get back onto I-95.

Southbound traffic is urged to exit at Martin Highway and take the Turnpike.

No other details, including what led to the shooting, or if any law enforcement officers are injured, have been released.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.