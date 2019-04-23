Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Gadsden County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Gadsden County.

The crash happened around 7:36 p.m. Sunday on Hardaway Highway (County Road 268), east of Woodrow Butler Road.

Troopers say the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Stefan Dwayne Lewis, of Chattahoochee, was riding on a Suzuki GSX-R, heading westbound on Hardaway Highway. A driver in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling eastbound and failed to see the motorcycle, making a left turn in front of him.

Troopers say Lewis hit the brakes and tried to stop but was unable to avoid a collision with the pickup.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP, he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

It is not yet clear whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the crash report.

Troopers confirm that charges are pending.

FHP was assisted on scene by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County EMS, the Chattahoochee Fire Department, the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department and the Greensboro Fire Department.

