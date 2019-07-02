Troopers investigate death of 8-year-old boy struck by car in Decatur Co.

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia State Patrol is investigating the death of a young boy hit by a car Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Tallahassee Highway near the Georgia-Florida line.

Investigating troopers say an eight-year-old boy was playing in a front yard, when he traveled onto the busy highway.

People on the scene witnesses the child ride his toy scooter onto the road, when a man driving southbound was unable to stop.

Arriving troopers found the young boy injured and unresponsive in front of a home near mile marker one.

"It's very hard for us. Especially, knowing it's someone's child when most of us have kids of our own. It's difficult to deal with, but we get through it the best we can and we have each other for that," said investigating trooper Joshua Stark.

Troopers are still investigating the timeline and cause of the young boy's death.

During Summer months with kids out playing, GSP is stressing the importance of safety for people on foot and behind the wheel.