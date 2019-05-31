Troopers responding to fatal crash on I-10

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County.

Around 7:20 a.m. Friday, FHP responded to the accident on I-10 East near mile marker 198.

Officials confirm the crash resulted in at least one fatality.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any other injuries.

There is currently a roadblock on I-10 East near the scene of the crash. FHP is advising motorists to use caution in the area.