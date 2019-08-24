Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The National Hurricane Center has upgraded tropical depression 5 to Tropical Storm Dorian.

As of the 5 PM advisory, Dorian is located in the open Atlantic, and gaining slightly better organization on satellite imagery. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

TD 5 is now tropical storm #Dorian. It is forecast to moce west and then take a west-northwest turn Sunday. The tropical storm could be near the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, possibly as a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/sMdcDs0HJr — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) August 24, 2019

Dorian is forecast to move west at 12 mph through Sunday, before taking a west-northwest turn. The storm is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, possibly as a category 1 hurricane.

Dorian could gradually strengthen over the next three to five days as it will be in an environment with less wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures.

Forecast models are in good agreement of Dorian moving across the Lesser Antilles, and possibly approaching the island of Hispaniola. It is still too early to tell if it could impact the U.S.

August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A tropical wave that has been watched for the last few days was classified as a tropical depression Saturday morning with its eye on the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Five was 805 miles east-southeast of Barbados according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Estimated maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph as it moved westward at 12 mph.

Breaking: Tropical Depression Five has formed in the Atlantic. Continued development is expected over the next few days as it moves west-northwestward, posing a risk to the Caribbean islands. We'll continue to watch it. #tropics pic.twitter.com/K4y1oDDL0o — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 24, 2019

Low-orbiting satellites detected a closed center of circulation while GOES satellite data showed more convection than Friday. These observations led to the wave being classified as a tropical cyclone.

The official forecast has the storm continuing a west-northwesterly trek over the next five days, slowly strengthening along the way. It has the potential to be a tropical storm by time it makes it to the Leeward Islands. It also has the potential to be a hurricane after passing the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week.

Tropical Depression Five has developed in the Atlantic and has the potential to become a hurricane. We have the details on the first advisory from the National Hurricane Center. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/YpMOUT3n0d — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 24, 2019

Dry air surrounded the storm Saturday as the storm was going through moderate wind shear, but the shear is expected to relax and become better organized.

We’ll continue to monitor the progress of the tropical depression.