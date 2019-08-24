Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 5:10 PM, Aug 24, 2019

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team
August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The National Hurricane Center has upgraded tropical depression 5 to Tropical Storm Dorian.

As of the 5 PM advisory, Dorian is located in the open Atlantic, and gaining slightly better organization on satellite imagery. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Dorian is forecast to move west at 12 mph through Sunday, before taking a west-northwest turn. The storm is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, possibly as a category 1 hurricane.

Dorian could gradually strengthen over the next three to five days as it will be in an environment with less wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures.

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather
August 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A tropical wave that has been watched for the last few days was classified as a tropical depression Saturday morning with its eye on the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Five was 805 miles east-southeast of Barbados according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Estimated maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph as it moved westward at 12 mph.

Low-orbiting satellites detected a closed center of circulation while GOES satellite data showed more convection than Friday. These observations led to the wave being classified as a tropical cyclone.

The official forecast has the storm continuing a west-northwesterly trek over the next five days, slowly strengthening along the way. It has the potential to be a tropical storm by time it makes it to the Leeward Islands. It also has the potential to be a hurricane after passing the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week.

Dry air surrounded the storm Saturday as the storm was going through moderate wind shear, but the shear is expected to relax and become better organized.

We’ll continue to monitor the progress of the tropical depression.

 