Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The broad low in the Gulf of Mexico was classified as a tropical storm Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center Tropical Storm Barry was 95 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory from the NHC. Forecasters said that Barry has “become better organized during the past several hours, with a large convective band in the southern semicircle.” The northern half of the storm remained convective free Thursday morning, still leaving the storm rather lopsided.

The agency started issuing advisories on the low Wednesday, calling it Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This naming and issuance of advisories was meant to give residents along the coast a heads-up to the potential threat.

Breaking: We now have Tropical Storm #Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. It's projected to make landfall in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/0tYCIcZqsL — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 11, 2019

The center of Barry was drifting westward Thursday morning, and is expected to maintain a westerly to southwesterly movement through Friday before turning more northwest by the weekend. A weakness in two ridges of high pressure will allow for that more northward turn. The official forecast has Barry making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline as a category 1 hurricane.

The tropical storm still encountering some wind shear, leaving an asymmetrical appearance with the thunderstorm activity. Despite the shear, the NHC is calling for further organization. The ensemble run of the European forecast model has near 100% probability of the low becoming a tropical storm, with a 10% to 20% chance of having hurricane-force winds.

Not much change in the forecast is expected in the Big Bend and South Florida as southerly flow from Barry along with the proximity to the storm will keep deep moisture in our area, elevating rain chances. Rain chances will be near 70% Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are still possible overall in the Big Bend and South Georgia, with the highest possible totals along the western coast of the Big Bend.

There will also be a threat for higher surf along the area beaches as well as a threat for rip currents. Surf as high as 3 to 6 feet is possible along the Franklin County coast. High surf advisories are in effect for beaches west of Apalachicola, as well as a Small Craft Advisory for the offshore waters with have heights of 7 to 10 feet possible.

By: Associated Press

July 11, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become a hurricane as it threatens Louisiana's coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds Thursday morning are near 40 mph with additional strengthening expected during the next day or two.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

