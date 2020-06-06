Tropical Storm Cristobal to be a rain maker

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal maintained its strength Saturday morning as heavy rain was moving into parts of the Big Bend.

The storm's center was located 345 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River according to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Cristobal was moving north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.

The storm's convection remained asymmetrical with the heavy rain on Cristobal's east side. A trough of low pressure to its west continues to punch drier air aloft into the storm, keeping the thunderstorm activity away from the center of circulation. Despite the trough impeeding on storm organization, the official forecast still has Cristobal intensifying slightly before landfall in Louisiana Sunday night and Monday morning.

For the Big Bend and South Georiga, heavy rain was moving into the area Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect until Sunday evening. Between 2 to 6 inches of rain is possible during the weekend with locally higher amounts possible.

The storm surge watch that was initially issued along the Big Bend coast was canceled Saturday morning, but 1 to 3 feet of surge is still possible. A high risk of rip currents is also in place along the Franklin County coast; therefore, swimming is not advised.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of Cristobal.